Dakota Dunes recognized for tourism innovation

Dakota Dunes Resort and Casino received the business innovation award at the International Indigenous Tourism Conference held in Manitoba.

The award is given to those that have demonstrated an ability to adapt to the post-COVID-19 environment, an Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada news release said. It is also given to businesses that have opened since the pandemic began.

In October 2020, Dakota Dunes expanded its operation to offer a full-service resort for visitors.

“The resort’s success is thanks in part to Chief Darcy Bear’s determination to develop a world-class Indigenous resort. Despite the challenges, Dakota Dunes has established itself as one of the only hotels in the Saskatoon area to achieve a perfect 5 of 5 TripAdvisor score,” the release said.

The awards celebrate Indigenous tourism businesses around Canada.

“The winners represent an impressive and diverse group of Indigenous operators from coast to coast to coast that have successfully weathered several tough years—and continue to lead and thrive,” CEO and President of ITAC Keith Henry said in the release.

“Each winner and finalist should be incredibly proud of their contribution to the ongoing success and growth of our industry.”

The 10th annual award ceremony was held on Thursday, March 9.