Dalhousie University takes steps to address street parties

Dalhousie University is taking measures to curb the longstanding issue of unsanctioned street parties.

This year, Dalhousie University is determined to change the narrative by organizing sanctioned on-campus events during homecoming.

In a statement, the school said the move is part of a broader strategy to foster a safer and more controlled environment for celebrating school spirit.

“Dalhousie has been working to cultivate a fun and vibrant student experience, while managing the negative effects of illegal street gatherings.”

The event will happen on Oct 7, with programming including a homecoming football game, a large music festival, a food truck festival, and a licensed area on campus for those 19 years and older.

During last year’s unsanctioned homecoming bash, nearly 4000 people students spread over the same few blocks in south end Halifax.

Along with drinking, police had to contend with a bonfire in the middle of the streets.

Several arrests were made, injuries, including a stabbing, and dozens of tickets were handed out.

Police said they’re proactively doing their best to address these issues.

“We have ongoing conversations with the university throughout the year. Our goals are to have people within our community know that these types of events do have impacts on our community,” said Constable John Macleod, public information officer for the Halifax Regional Police.

Students aren’t sure of what to expect from the university-organized event.

“I thought it can’t be sanctioned by the school that kind of surprises me honestly. I don’t know what it’s going to mean. Is there just going to be more supervision?” said fourth-year student Becca Harford, who has seen these parties go out of hand in her neighbourhood.

First-year student Riley Gates said she has always heard about homecoming, but is unsure of how many will be in attendance since it is just before Thanksgiving weekend.

“Having it on Thanksgiving is tough because students want to go see their families on Thanksgiving weekend,” she said.

Other Dalhousie University students told CTV News despite the school hosting a sanctioned homecoming event, students are still likely to flood the streets of residential areas the way they have in previous years.

