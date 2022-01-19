Damage contained to upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary residential fire

A residential fire was contained to an upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.

The fire took place around 8:20 p.m. on the 6000 block of 34 Avenue N.W.

A neighbour spotted smoke coming out of one of the windows.

One person was at home, but was in the garage at the time and didn't notice the smoke.

Fire fighters were able to contain the fire and rescued a dog and lizard.

The investigation continues.