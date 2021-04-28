Damage estimated at $1.2M after Dresden shed fire

Chatham-Kent fire officials say damage is estimated at $1.2 million after a shed fire in Dresden.

Crews were called to the blaze on Union Line around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Chatham-Kent police and EMS were also on scene.

Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire to the 60x20-foot drive shed and saved numerous exposures including the house, a second barn, a camping trailer, and a semi-truck.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and there were no injuries.

Crews from station 6 - Dresden & station 7 - Chatham South responding to a fire on Union Line in #Dresden.



Call came in at 5:35 this evening.



Unit 1-13, @CKPSMedia & @CK_EMS also on scene.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CrrOdpe5sz