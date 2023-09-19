iHeartRadio

Damage estimated at $100,000 after vacant house fire


Fire at Aylmer and University in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Firefighters were called to a vacant house at the corner of Aylmer and University on Tuesday.

Windsor fire says the house boarded up at the time.

Officials say “there will be no investigation as the building is structural unsafe and unstable at this time."

There were no reported injuries.

Damage estimate is around $100,000.

12