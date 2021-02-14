An electrical failure in the basement of a Bridge Avenue home led to a house fire displacing a family of six.

Windsor fire crews responded to the upgraded house fire in the 1300 block of Bridge Avenue Saturday around 9:20 p.m. citing heavy smoke upon arrival.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee tweeted crews had the fire out within an hour and started to ventilate.

Bridge St fire is out, crews ventilating, some being released. WFRS investigator attending to determine origin and cause of this fire. *JL

A Windsor Fire and Rescue investigator attended the scene and determined the flames began in the basement as a result of an electrical failure. The damage is estimated at $100,000.

Lee says there were no injuries, but four children and two adults have been displaced.