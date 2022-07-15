iHeartRadio

Damage estimated at $100,000 following Blenheim house fire

Chatham-Kent fire crews responded to a fire at 343 Talbot Street East in Blenheim, Ont. on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Courtesy: Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue)

An accidental house fire in Blenheim has led to about $100,000 in damages, fire officials say.

Chatham-Kent fire crews responded to the blaze at 343 Talbot Street East around 401 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the fire was on the exterior of the home.

The cause has been deemed accidental and there were no injuries reported.

