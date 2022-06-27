Damage estimated at $150,000 after LaSalle house fire

A family and two dogs made it our safely after a house fire in LaSalle.

Crews were called to 325 Grondin St near Michigan Avenue around 5:44 a.m. Monday morning.

It is a single family residence. Fire Chief Ed Thiessen said the back side of the home was fully involved on arrival.

The fire started outside on the back deck.

Thiessen said there was a family inside the home with two dogs. Everyone made it out with no injuries.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but Thiessen said it travelled into the attic, which took some time to fully put out.

Preliminary estimate on damage is $150,000.

“Thankfully the home had working smoke alarms and everyone was able to get out without injury,” said Thiessen.

