Damage estimated at $20,000 after apartment fire

One person was a taken to hospital after London fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment complex on Whitney street Thursday evening.

Fire officials were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

The fire was contained to a second floor unit of a three storey walk-up.

There was an initial report that two people were still inside the unit when crews arrived.

Update 1 - Fire crews have fire contained and under control within the unit of origin. 1 individual is being treated by MLPS and is being transported to hospital. FPI’s requested to attend the scene. ^gm@MLPS911 @lpsmediaoffice pic.twitter.com/xTkHrLNtYX

London police say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials say damage is estimated at $20,000.

