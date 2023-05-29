iHeartRadio

Damage estimated at $20,000 after shed fire


Firefighters responded to the 4900 block of Seminole Street on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Source: _OnLocation_/Facebook)

Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $20,000 after a shed fire in east Windsor.

Firefighters responded to the 4900 block of Seminole Street near Norman Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The cause is listed as undetermined.

There were no injuries.

12