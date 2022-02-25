Damage estimated at $200,000 after house fire on Parent Avenue

Five people were displaced after a house fire on Parent Avenue.

Windsor firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Parent Avenue on Thursday.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials say the cause was careless disposal of smoking materials.