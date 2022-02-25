iHeartRadio

Damage estimated at $200,000 after house fire on Parent Avenue

File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Five people were displaced after a house fire on Parent Avenue.

Windsor firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Parent Avenue on Thursday.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.

Update on fire in the 1600 Block of Parent Ave. Damage 200000. 5 people displaced. No injuries. Cause careless disposal of smoking materials. *MC

— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) February 25, 2022

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials say the cause was careless disposal of smoking materials.

12