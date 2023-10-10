Damage estimated at $200,000 for suspicious two-building fire

London police say a suspicious two-building fire that broke out near downtown Monday morning has caused about $200,000 in damage.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Dundas Street around 7:45 a.m. for two working fires at two residential buildings. Firefighters could see flames and smoke coming from a second floor window.

There were no reported injuries, but a number of tenants have been misplaced.

London transit had a bus parked outside Monday morning to allow those tenants a place to keep warm while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

According to district chief with the London Fire Department, Shawn Davis, residents will be out of their homes for at least one night, and likely more.

Police say both fires have been deemed suspicious, and the investigation has been reassigned to members of the London Police Service Street Crime Unit, with help from the fire department.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

-- With files from CTV London's Brent Lale