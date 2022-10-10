Damage estimated at $250,000 after house fire in west Windsor
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor fire officials say a house fire caused about $250,000 in damage.
Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 700 Block of Bridge Avenue around 7:40 a.m.
Firefighters conducted ventilation and overhaul.
At 9 a.m., Windsor fire tweeted the fire was out and an investigator was attending the scene.
Windsor police say the fire was deemed not suspicious.
There were no injuries and no people were displaced.
