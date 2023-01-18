Damage estimated at $300,000 after west end house fire

Windsor fire officials say a house fire in the west end caused $300,000 damage.

Crews responded to the 400 block of Elm Avenue around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire was extinguished and an investigator was called to the scene.

There were no injuries, but several people were displaced.

The cause is listed as undetermined.

Update on fire in the 400 Block of Elm Ave. Damage 300000. No injuries. Cause undetermined. Several people displaced. *MC