Damage estimated at $350,000 after house fire in Wheatley
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent fire officials say damage is estimated at $350,000 after a house fire in Wheatley.
Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 67 Elm Street, according to a social media post from CK Fire on Thursday.
Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible from the structure.
There were no injuries reported.
-
24-year-old man charged in connection with fatal stabbing outside Oshawa barDurham police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at an Oshawa bar earlier this month that left a woman dead.
-
Millennium Library to begin partial reopening after fatal stabbingNearly two weeks after a fatal stabbing, the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg will partially reopen to the public on a limited basis.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel roomThe Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
-
Man shot while driving in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional PoliceA man is in hospital after being shot while driving in Dartmouth N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police responseA 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysisLarge swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
'Heartbreaking': Secret Santa Foundation's warehouse broken into just days before ChristmasSecret Santa Foundation’s Saskatoon warehouse was broken into on Tuesday and approximately $4,000 worth of toys was stolen.
-
Astronaut shares view of snowy Vancouver taken from International Space StationMany stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.
-
Freezing rain expected to cause widespread power outages in Metro VancouverSome areas of Metro Vancouver could see widespread power outages from freezing rain, according to BC Hydro.