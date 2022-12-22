iHeartRadio

Damage estimated at $350,000 after house fire in Wheatley


Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 67 Elm Street in Wheatley, Ont., on Dec. 22, 2022. (Source: CK Fire)

Chatham-Kent fire officials say damage is estimated at $350,000 after a house fire in Wheatley.

Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 67 Elm Street, according to a social media post from CK Fire on Thursday.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible from the structure.

There were no injuries reported.

