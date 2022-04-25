Man charged with arson after west Windsor house fire
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
A man is facing arson and break-in charges after a house fire in west Windsor.
Windsor fire crews responded to the blaze in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West near Church Street on Saturday morning.
The fire appeared to be in the upper floors of the three-storey home.
Damage is estimated at $400,000.
One person has been displaced, but there were no reported injuries.
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is continuing to investigate and is requesting anyone in the 400 block of Wyandotte St West with surveillance camera and vehicles equipped with dash cam to check their footage for evidence.
