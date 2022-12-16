Damage estimated at $600,000 after Chatham-Kent fire

There were no reported injuries after a house fire in Chatham-Kent.

Thamesville firefighters with support from Chatham South and Ridgetown crews responded to a structure fire just after 6 a.m. Friday morning at 12533 River Line.

Damage is estimated at 600,000.

