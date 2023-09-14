iHeartRadio

Damage estimated at $650,000 after Devonshire Heights fire


Windsor firefighters were called to an upgraded working fire in the 3500 block of Caribou in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

One person has been displaced after a house fire in the Devonshire Heights area on Thursday morning.

Windsor firefighters were called to an upgraded working fire in the 3500 block of Caribou Crescent around 9:30 a.m.

Damage is estimated at $650,000. The cause is listed as accidental. There were no reported injuries.

