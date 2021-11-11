Damage estimated at $750,000 after overnight fire damages a home in Ottawa's south end
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
An early morning fire destroyed a home in Ottawa's south end.
Ottawa firefighters responded to a 911 call at 2:25 a.m. reporting a fire on the exterior of a home on Rideau Valley Drive South, near Kars.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire was spotted on the roof of the attached garage.
The fire quickly spread through the home.
Ottawa fire says an excavator has been brought in to help move debris so firefighters can attack hotspots.
Damage is estimated at $750,000.
There are no reports of injuries.
Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire.
Early morning fire on Rideau Drive S. Fire crews still on scene. No reported injuries. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/m0H5GG4GTW— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) November 11, 2021
