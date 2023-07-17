iHeartRadio

Damage estimated at $80,000 after Walkerville area fire


A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton/CTV New Windsor)

Windsor fire officials say one person was displaced after a fire in the Walkerville area.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 Block of Gladstone Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

There were no reported injuries. The cause is listed as undetermined.

12