Damage estimated at around $200,000 for Amherstburg barn fire

Fire crews in Amherstburg responded to a fully involved barn fire Monday, officials estimate the damage is around $200,000.

Firefighters arrived to the blaze in the 1090 block of Front Road South around 2:40 p.m. The roof had already been knocked down when crews arrived.

Amherstburg Fire Chief Bruce Montone says the barn held no livestock or heavy machinery and was used primarily as a woodworking shop.

.@Aburg_Fire Crews are on scene of a 3rd Alarm Barn Fire in the 1090 block of Front Rd. Crews reported heavy black smoke was seen from a distance. Fire as been knocked down waiting for heavy equipment to arrive. @WPS_Amherstburg on traffic control. #Amherstburg pic.twitter.com/kPvf9Pjnnb

Montone says crews worked on a defensive attack from the start. The load of wood inside the barn may have contributed to the fast rate of burn.

No one was inside the barn at the time and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Crews continue to put out hot spots. The cause and origin of the fire has yet to be determined.