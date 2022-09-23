iHeartRadio

Damage estimated over $500,000 after fire rips through duplex


Windsor fire crews battle a blaze in the 1100-block of Walker Road on Sept. 21, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor fire officials say the cause of a blaze that completely destroyed a Walker Road home is undetermined due to the significant damage to the house.

Walker Road was closed Wednesday morning between Ontario Street and Richmond Street as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Officials say several people have been displaced due to the fire.

The damage is estimated at more than $500,000.

