Damage estimated up to $700,000 after fire in east Windsor

The investigation continues after a fire in the 2800 block of Grandview Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

A weekend residential fire in east Windsor remains under investigation.

Crews were called out to the townhouse complex fire in the 2800 block of Grandview Street before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Windsor fire reports no injuries, but six people were displaced.

The estimate of damage is between $600,000 to $700,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause.

