Damage from freezing rain leaves hundreds of southeast Sask. residents without power overnight

Residents in multiple southeastern Saskatchewan communities were left without power on Friday night after a freezing rain storm caused widespread damage to power lines.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, SaskPower said there were 641 outages affecting roughly 17,000 customers.

The crown estimated power would remain off for approximately 1,200 customers over night in the following communities:

Town of Invermay – 600

Sturgis area – 300

Melville and surrounding rural area - 100

Yorkton – 50

Yorkton rural area – 40

Fort Qu’Appelle - 40

Regina/Pasqua district rural area (including Edenwold, Qu’Appelle, McLean) – 25

Kipling area – 25

“Despite these customers remaining off tonight, significant progress was made in the affected districts. Our crews will resume their work to restore power [Saturday] morning,” SaskPower said.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, unplanned outages were still present in multiple communities, including Yorkton, Melville and Kamsack.

The SaskPower outage map shows power outages in southeastern Saskatchewan as of 11:30 a.m. on May 22, 2021. Red indicates an unplanned outage. (Source: SaskPower.com)

In an update, SaskPower said it received more than 19,000 outage calls due to the storm, as of 5 p.m. Friday.

The spring storm, made up of freezing rain and strong winds, knocked out power for a large portion of southeast Saskatchewan for most of Friday and caused damage in several communities.

Up to date outage information can be found on the SaskPower website.