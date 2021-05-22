Damage from freezing rain leaves hundreds of southeast Sask. residents without power overnight
Residents in multiple southeastern Saskatchewan communities were left without power on Friday night after a freezing rain storm caused widespread damage to power lines.
As of 9 p.m. Friday, SaskPower said there were 641 outages affecting roughly 17,000 customers.
The crown estimated power would remain off for approximately 1,200 customers over night in the following communities:
- Town of Invermay – 600
- Sturgis area – 300
- Melville and surrounding rural area - 100
- Yorkton – 50
- Yorkton rural area – 40
- Fort Qu’Appelle - 40
- Regina/Pasqua district rural area (including Edenwold, Qu’Appelle, McLean) – 25
- Kipling area – 25
“Despite these customers remaining off tonight, significant progress was made in the affected districts. Our crews will resume their work to restore power [Saturday] morning,” SaskPower said.
As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, unplanned outages were still present in multiple communities, including Yorkton, Melville and Kamsack.
The SaskPower outage map shows power outages in southeastern Saskatchewan as of 11:30 a.m. on May 22, 2021. Red indicates an unplanned outage. (Source: SaskPower.com)
In an update, SaskPower said it received more than 19,000 outage calls due to the storm, as of 5 p.m. Friday.
The spring storm, made up of freezing rain and strong winds, knocked out power for a large portion of southeast Saskatchewan for most of Friday and caused damage in several communities.
Up to date outage information can be found on the SaskPower website.