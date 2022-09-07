Damage from May storm to Kitchener park expected to be cleaned up this week

More than three months after a windstorm took down hundreds of trees across Waterloo Region, crews have almost finished clearing the damage at a popular Kitchener park.

Part of Idlewood Park has been closed all summer because of storm-related hazards, but crews were removing trees Tuesday.

It's expected the cleanup will be finished this week.

The May 21 storm saw winds of more than 130 km/h recorded at the region's airport.

City officials say the storm took down an estimated 250 trees in neighbourhoods and hundreds more in natural areas.

Roughly $1.5 million damage was caused by the storm.