Damage from wastewater leak expected to close Kitchener roundabout for weeks
A Kitchener roundabout will likely be closed for weeks following damage from a wastewater leak.
A sewer pipe burst on Tuesday afternoon, closing the roundabout at Lancaster and Bridge streets.
The roundabout will remain closed for "a couple weeks" for repairs, according to a tweet from the region.
Grand River Transit officials tweeted they are operating a shuttle in Bridgeport because of the closure.
In the tweet, GRT said transit riders will exit at stop 2021 and board the shuttle at stop 2426 when travelling to Bridgeport. For those travelling from Bridgeport, they can get off the shuttle at stop 2438 and board Route 5 or 6 at stop 1944.
Stops 2424, 2425, 2439, 2022 and 1943 are all closed.
Customers traveling to Bridgeport will exit at stop 2021 and board the shuttle at stop 2426.
Customers travelling from Bridgeport will exit at the shuttle at stop 2438 and board Route 5 or 6 at stop 1944.
Stops 2424, 2425, 2439, 2022 and 1943 are closed.
2/2
-
-
Kirkland Lake OPP raid three residences, seize drugs and weaponsA 30-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is in police custody after the Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at three residences Wednesday.
-
SaskPower expecting extreme heat to drive record demand for powerAs Saskatchewan braces for another round of extreme heat, the province’s power provider is encouraging residents to reduce their consumption.
-
Hot, dry weather causing poor crop conditions throughout Sask.Prolonged hot and dry conditions have resulted in short, thin and rapidly advancing crops in many regions in Saskatchewan.
-
-
Youngest child injured in fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. has diedA one-year-old girl injured in a fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. on Monday has died, a relative has confirmed.
-
Jurassic jive: Dino-clad concert crashers caught on cameraAt first it seemed like any other of Stephanie’s lawn concerts. Until it suddenly wasn’t.
-
Results of Goderich, Ont. train derailment investigation releasedAn investigation into a train derailment in Goderich has concluded that an accidental release of the train's air brakes was to blame.
-
Police identify woman killed in basement apartment in Toronto's west endPolice have released the identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim.