Damage from wastewater leak expected to close Kitchener roundabout for weeks

A Kitchener roundabout will likely be closed for weeks following damage from a wastewater leak.

A sewer pipe burst on Tuesday afternoon, closing the roundabout at Lancaster and Bridge streets.

The roundabout will remain closed for "a couple weeks" for repairs, according to a tweet from the region.

Grand River Transit officials tweeted they are operating a shuttle in Bridgeport because of the closure.

In the tweet, GRT said transit riders will exit at stop 2021 and board the shuttle at stop 2426 when travelling to Bridgeport. For those travelling from Bridgeport, they can get off the shuttle at stop 2438 and board Route 5 or 6 at stop 1944.

Stops 2424, 2425, 2439, 2022 and 1943 are all closed.

