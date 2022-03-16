iHeartRadio

Damage pegged at $20,000 for downtown apartment fire

Windsor fire crews responded to an apartment fire in the 10 block of Ellis Street in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Courtesy OnLocation)

One person has been displaced following a fire at a downtown apartment building.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Ellis Street and Ouellette Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Update working fire in the 10 block of Ellis. Stay clear of the area. *MC

— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) March 16, 2022

Officials say the fire started on the second floor of the building. The damage is estimated at $20,000.

There were no injuries reported, but one person has been displaced as a result of the fire.

12