Damage pegged at $20,000 for downtown apartment fire

One person has been displaced following a fire at a downtown apartment building.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Ellis Street and Ouellette Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Update working fire in the 10 block of Ellis. Stay clear of the area. *MC

Officials say the fire started on the second floor of the building. The damage is estimated at $20,000.

There were no injuries reported, but one person has been displaced as a result of the fire.