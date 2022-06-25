iHeartRadio

Damage pegged at $200,000 for downtown area fire

Crews responded to the house fire at the corner of Janette Avenue and Elliott Street in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

No one was injured, but six people have been displaced following a house fire Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire at the corner of Janette Avenue and Elliot Street.

The area was closed for a few hours as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials say the damage was estimated at $200,000 by an investigator. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

