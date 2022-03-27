Damage pegged at $350,000 for McEwan Ave. house fire

Five people have been displaced following a house fire in Windsor`s west end Sunday afternoon.

Crews fought to extinguish the fire in the 300 block of McEwan Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Firefighters had the blaze out within the hour.

Fire officials say there were no injuries, but five people have been displaced.

While the cause of the fire is undetermined, officials say the damage is estimated to be around $350,000.