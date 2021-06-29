Damage to deliberately torched Catholic church on Siksika First Nation minimal, arson investigation underway

The provincial fire investigator and Gleichen RCMP are jointly investigating Monday morning's fire at a Catholic church on the Siksika First Nation in southern Alberta.

Emergency crews, including the Siksika Fire department, responded to the Siksika First Nation Catholic Church shortly after midnight following reports of a fire.

The blaze was extinguished before the flames could cause significant structural damage. No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident and, other than the person or people who started the fire, no one was in the building at the time.

Mounties say the preliminary investigation indicated the fire was deliberately started.

No suspects have been identified in connection with the act of arson.

RCMP in British Columbia have confirmed five Catholic churches on First Nations in that province have been damaged by fire in recent days.

Anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation into the Siksika First Nation fire is asked to contact the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

The Sikisika First Nation is located approximately 60 kilometres east of Calgary city limits.