Damage to Sudbury Trail Plan in the Valley disappointing, officials say

Officials with the Sudbury Trail Plan say they are disappointed that yet another part of the trail system was damaged recently.

“I feel like the number is going up and there’s just an absolute disregard now,” said James Saville, Sudbury Trail Plan vice-president.

"It's not even like let's open the gate or try to open the gates. As you saw in that picture, it's just let's run it over or pull it over."

ATVs likely damaged the gates put in place at the sod farm on Dominion in the Valley just more than a week ago.

Saville said repairs will take away from funds that were planned for other trail projects next year for the Valley Trailmasters.

“If you’re replacing a gate, the posts and all that, you’re in a $1,000 easily by the time you get out there," he said.

"If you get that multiple times a season, our budgets aren’t huge so it depletes it pretty quickly.”

Many of the trails in the area are on private property and if things like this keep happening, there could be no trail system left, Saville added.

“That’s why sometimes they just say no, we’ll take our own responsibility, we'll put up a full-on fence instead of a gate that doesn’t open," he said.

"Then they kick us off the property. And that’s where you lose inner connections to other trails in other areas."

Of the 1,800 kilometres of trails the club has, Saville said 80 per cent are on private property.

"So you can imagine if we get chipped away -- at especially some of the bigger landowners, certain mining companies -- if they were to take it away, we wouldn’t have a trail system in Sudbury at all,” he said.

Saville said the Sudbury Trail Plan is looking into purchasing trail cameras for specific areas to monitor and to be able to hold people to account for their actions.

Meantime, the incident was reported to Greater Sudbury Police and Saville said he hopes the person or people responsible can be caught.