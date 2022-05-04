Damage to Vancouver steam clock repaired, police investigation ongoing

The landmark steam clock in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood has been repaired, and police say they are still investigating whether the damage it suffered over the weekend was inflicted intentionally.

Images of a smashed glass panel on the clock were posted on social media Saturday evening, prompting responses from users concerned that the Vancouver icon had become a victim of the violence and vandalism frustrating downtown residents and businesses in recent months.

It was not clear on the weekend whether the damage was an intentional act of vandalism or if it occurred in some other way. At the time, Vancouver police said they were opening an investigation.

On Wednesday, police said they had no updates in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

The glass was replaced on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the City of Vancouver.

In an email to CTV News, the city confirmed that no other parts of the steam clock had been damaged, and shared that the cost of the repair, including both labour and materials, was $963 plus tax.

The city referred questions about the intentionality of the damage to the Vancouver Police Department.

The damage to the well-known tourist attraction comes against a backdrop of heightened attention on crime in the city, particularly in and around the downtown core.

Last week, Vancouver's city council held a special meeting on public safety, at which it heard from numerous speakers concerned about violence and vandalism, including some who said the city's reputation had begun to suffer.

So many people signed up to speak at the meeting that it was continued to May 10.

The #Gastown Steam Clock, which was damaged over the weekend, is again ready for its close-up following yesterday’s repairs to a glass panel.

DYK: The clock whistles every 15 minutes on 5 brass steam whistlers to tell the time.@gastown pic.twitter.com/As94xt4UXO