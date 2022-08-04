Damaged hydro pole closes portion of Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge
A stretch of Shantz Hill Road was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated a crash in Cambridge on Thursday morning.
Police said around 12:35 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Shantz Hill Road between Preston Parkway and Fountain Street South.
The investigation determined the driver of a Dodge Journey was travelling south on Shantz Hill Road, left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. No injuries were reported.
A male driver was reported fleeing the scene and was last seen walking along Preston Parkway.
Officials said power was lost to the area and crews were on scene for several hours to repair the hydro pole and restore power.
According to Grand Bridge Energy’s outage map, 187 customers were impacted. Power is expected to be restored around 11:15 a.m.
As of 7:30 a.m. Shantz Hill Road was still closed to traffic.
-
Number of invasive species in the north is risingThe number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.
-
Dunlop St. is closed to drivers for Open Air DunlopDowntown Open Air Dunlop is in its third season of inviting residents to the downtown core to shop and enjoy the buskers and performers.
-
Order to remove tents from East Hastings Street delayed so city can provide storage optionsAn order to remove tents and other structures from a stretch of East Hastings Street on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been delayed, the city says.
-
70% of Ontario lab workers want to quit, assoc. CEO saysThe majority of lab workers in Ontario are considering leaving their jobs and many are feeling burnout similar to nurses, according to the CEO of The Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario (MLPAO).
-
Shoppers evacuated after fire at mall in Vaughan, Ont.A mall in Vaughan, Ont. will be closed for the remainder of the day after a fire caused heavy smoke in the area.
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner convicted at Russian drug trial, sentenced to 9 yearsA judge in Russia convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling Thursday and sentenced her to nine years in prison.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offenderPolice are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
-
Ottawa home sales down 35 per cent in JulyRising interest rates and the cost of living cooled Ottawa's real estate market in July, with home sales falling 35 per cent from the same time last year.
-
How much is Zuckerberg worth? Card collector could find outFifty-year-old Allie Tarantino is hoping that a signed baseball card featuring one of the richest men in the world will bring a fortune when it is put up for auction next month.