Damaged line leaves 850 Waterloo residents without natural gas

Around 850 Waterloo residents are without natural gas after a pipeline was hit during construction.

In a tweet, Enbridge Gas said the affected area is around Chokecherry Crescent.

Enbridge Gas is repairing the line and once fixed, staff will visiting each affected home tonight to reignite furnace pilot lights, the City of Waterloo said in a tweet.

Residents may go to a warming centre at the Adult Recreation Centre at 185 King St., the city continued. The centre will be open until midnight.

