Damaged underground wires left downtown Dartmouth resident and businesses without power Saturday morning

The arcking of underground wiring blew out power to a significant portion of downtown Dartmouth Saturday morning, and apparently it's not the first time it's happened.

Witnesses say it sounded like popcorn popping underground and eventually smoke poured from the grate.

It was a disturbing sight and sound at 7 a.m., enough of a commotion to draw a crowd.

"Everybody who was around the area when this went off, we all scattered, we had no idea what was going on, it was very unsettling," says resident Sean Dewitt

The corner of Portland and Dundas in Dartmouth is a junction point for a number of underground wires.

Officials with Nova Scotia Power are investigating what caused the arking.

"It’s not clear what and how it failed ... so right now we will focus on making the repair and we will take that piece of equipment out," says Andrea McQuillin with Nova Scotia Power.

The event cut power to a large section of the downtown core where as many as 1,400 people were without power for a short while Saturday morning.

That included Jane MacDougald’s gallery. She says it’s not the first time this has happened.

"Unfortunately this has happened before with Nova Scotia Power, with this particular site in front of my shop. I have heard those exact, what sounds to me like explosions before," she said.

MacDougald says after the last fix, she was told the system was going to perform better.

"Honestly it seems like it has just gotten worse to me. It has certainly caused me more inconvenience and loss of business," she said.

Police and fire crews were also on the scene but left once any danger to the public had passed.

Power has been restored to the area and the affected businesses were able to reopen.