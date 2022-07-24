iHeartRadio

Damian Warner ends chance for medal following injury

Olympic champion and London native Damian Warner dealt with a heartbreaking moment Saturday.

Warner pulled his hamstring falling to the track during the 400M race Saturday, ending his chance for a medal at the world championships.

Setting the bar high at the world athletics championships in Oregon, Warner led the decathlon after three events.

Holding back tears in a post race interview, Warner shared his disappointment saying this competition was his phone screen saver for years.

