Damian Warner ends chance for medal following injury
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Olympic champion and London native Damian Warner dealt with a heartbreaking moment Saturday.
Warner pulled his hamstring falling to the track during the 400M race Saturday, ending his chance for a medal at the world championships.
Setting the bar high at the world athletics championships in Oregon, Warner led the decathlon after three events.
Holding back tears in a post race interview, Warner shared his disappointment saying this competition was his phone screen saver for years.
