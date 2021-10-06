Damian Warner to be inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame

The class of 2021 for Canada’s Walk of Fame has been announced and it includes a Londoner.

Fresh from his dominating performance at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Damian Warner is being induced in the Sports and Athletics category.

Warner won Canada’s first gold medal in the decathlon and shattered numerous records at the Games this summer.

Canada’s Walk of Fame celebrates Canadian excellence and with Wednesday’s inductee and honouree announcement, will mark its 200th induction.

Also being inducted are Bruce Cockburn, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Jully Black and Keanu Reeves.

The Annual Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards Gala will take place at Toronto’s Beanfield Centre on Saturday, Dec. 4 with a special broadcast that will air on CTV.