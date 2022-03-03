Dan Kearns, a four-time Grey Cup champion with Edmonton, dies at 65

Canadian defensive lineman Dan Kearns, who won four Grey Cups with Edmonton, has died. He was 65.

The Elks confirmed Kearns' passing on their Twitter account Wednesday.

"We're saddened to hear of the passing of Dan Kearns, who proudly wore the Green and Gold from 1980 to 1988," the club tweeted. "Dan was an outstanding representative of the EE and the game of football.

"He will be dearly missed."

A cause of death wasn't divulged but the CFL Alumni Associated said in a statement Kearns passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

The six-foot-four, 240-pound Kearns was born in Brazil. His family moved to Toronto so Kearns and his brother, Steve, could attend high school there, which is also where they began playing football in Grade 11.

Edmonton selected Kearns in the second round of the 1980 CFL draft out of Simon Fraser University. Kearns spent nine seasons with Edmonton (1980-88) and one with Winnipeg (1989), registering 23.5 sacks, 10 fumble recoveries, and an interception he returned for a touchdown.

It's unclear how many tackles he registered as the CFL didn't start keeping track until 1989. But Kearns helped Edmonton win Grey Cups in in 1980, 1981, 1982 and '87.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.