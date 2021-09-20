Dan Mazier secures second term with win in Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
CTV Decision Desk is declaring that Dan Mazier with the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa.
With 39 of 292 polls reporting, Mazier has received 58.6 per cent of the vote.
This is a developing story.
