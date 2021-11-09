Danbrook One engineer was unqualified for Langford high-rise project, investigators find

The structural engineer of an ill-fated Langford high-rise was unqualified to design a project of that scope, according to Engineers and Geoscientists BC.

The investigative committee of Engineers and Geoscientists BC began an investigation into structural engineer Brian McClure after the 11-storey Danbrook One building in Langford had its residency permit revoked in December 2019.

Last week, the committee announced that it was imposing an interim practice restriction order on McClure because of safety failings during the building's construction.

For instance, the committee's investigation found that McClure failed to provide an adequate number of field reviews for concrete work on the building.

"The industry standard of field reviews for a building such as Danbrook One is between 45 and 55 for the concrete work," reads the decision. "During the McClure Investigation, Mr. McClure provided Engineers and Geoscientists BC with 17 field review reports for Danbrook One."

The investigation also found that McClure had no previous experience designing a building of this size, with his former projects consisting of wood frame residential buildings up to five storeys tall, and concrete residential buildings up to two storeys high.

The committee says McClure had experience reviewing structural drawings for high-rise reinforced concrete buildings when he designed steel studs, but that experience was insufficient to lead a project like Danbrook One, according to the committee.

"Mr. McClure erroneously believed that his prior experience qualified him to design Danbrook One," reads the findings.

The committee added that "(McClure) did not make even the minimum effort to rectify his shortcomings before beginning or during his work on Danbrook One, which should have included properly conducted reviews and independent reviews of the design drawings."

McClure's interim practice restriction began on Oct. 1, meaning that his work moving forward must be reviewed by an independent engineer outside of his firm. The restriction is in place until a final disposition of the matter is completed, or if the committee finds it is no longer necessary to protect the public interest.

Safety issues at Danbrook One were flagged by the City of Langford in December 2019, and tenants were told to move out of the building by January 2020.

McCure's firm declined to comment Tuesday as the investigation is ongoing.