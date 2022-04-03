Dancing, dishcloths and Easter eggs: How Winnipeggers are continuing their support for Ukraine

It has been five weeks since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, and Winnipeggers are continuing to show their support at solidarity events and grassroots fundraisers.

On Sunday afternoon, Ukrainian culture was front and centre at Stand with Ukraine.

The performance is a team effort between the city's Ukrainian choir and dance ensembles and is the latest fundraiser looking to help the war-torn country.

"This perhaps one of the most important shows that our artists have ever been a part of, so we are dancing and singing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine for their safety for, their freedom and for their sovereignty," said Carina Romagnoli, the chairperson for Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Ensemble.

Demand for the show is high, with both shows selling out almost immediately.

"The response has been absolutely amazing," Romagnoli noted. "I'm at a complete loss for words for how supportive the Manitoba community is, but also kind of worldwide."

Meanwhile, individuals across the city are taking it upon themselves to support Ukraine.

Peter Czehryn has been making Ukrainian Easter eggs for decades and started auctioning them off for charity on Facebook several years ago.

This year, a portion of the funds is going towards Ukrainians fleeing the war.

"People want to support it, and this just seems to get their attention," said Czehryn. "People are excited and seeing what's coming available every day and bidding on it, and it's just been marvellous."

Hali Rempel, another Winnipegger with Ukrainian roots, has also been inspired to try and help out.

"Watching the news is horrible, and I felt I just wanted to try and help those as I'm sure years ago somebody helped my family," she said.

Rempel is gifting handmade dishcloths that look like the Ukrainian flag to people who donate to the Red Cross.

Regardless of how Winnipeggers are trying to help – many say they're not going to stop showing their support anytime soon.

"I hope that the people of Ukraine and the refugees coming to Canada know how many of us are trying to show our support," added Rempel.