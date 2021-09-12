Dancing for a good cause, Zumba takes over Churchill Square
Dancers gathered in Churchill Square Sunday to work up a sweat and raise money for the Alberta Cancer Foundation at the 10th anniversary of Zumbathon.
Zumba is a Latin-inspired fitness program that involves rhythms like salsa, cumbia and hip hop.
Sunday, over 60 instructors led dancers in the fundraiser, with donations going towards the Patient Financial Assistance Program at the Alberta Cancer Foundation.
“So people that don’t have benefits or don’t have sick time can access this fund… just to live and it’s an amazing program,” said Michele Park, a Zumba fitness instructor.
Over the years, the event has raised over $25,000.
“It’s about having fun, dancing in honour of people that we’ve lost, people that are survivors and people that are going through it (cancer) right now,” said Park.
Around 200 people were expected to attend Sunday’s event, according to Park.
