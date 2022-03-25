Dancing in the dark? Calgary's Central Library to host family-friendly Earth Hour event

Looking to participate in the annual Earth Hour but in the dark as to where go?

Calgary Unplugged will be hosting a free, family-friendly Earth Hour event at the Central Library (800 Third Street S.E.) from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, outside regular library hours.

All of the library's non-essential lights will be turned off during the recognized Earth Hour —from 8:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. — and all participants are asked to bring their own LED or other lighting.

The event is scheduled to include music performances and a dance party as well as crafts, a midway-style game and pedal-powered generators.

For additional details, visit Calgary Unplugged: An Earth Hour Celebration.

The global initiative, which began in Australia in 2007, encourages people to turn off their lights and unplug their electronic devices for an hour on the last Saturday of March to bring awareness to the issue of climate change.

The City of Calgary will also be turning off all non-essential and decorative lighting at select municipally-owned buildings during Earth Hour including city hall and all fire stations.