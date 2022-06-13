Dancing OPP officer

Acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk is doing what he can to maintain a work-life balance — by dancing.

Sanchuck was recently driving back from a charity event in Grand Bend, Ont. when he ran out of time to change into his dancing shoes for the annual 'Dads' Dance' put on by the dads of Lisa Naves Dance Comapny in Simcoe.

He and 18 other fathers worked on the choreography for a month before unleashing their skills before a packed audience of family and friends.

No word on whether Sanchuk arrested himself after the event, considering it was so smooth it was criminal.