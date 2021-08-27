Dancing returns to Manitoba next week

Fully vaccinated Manitobans will be able to hit the dance floor next week.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced new public health orders Friday.

Among them, new COVID-19 immunization requirements for people attending events and activities, which includes nightclubs, bars, and concerts.

During Friday’s news conference, Dr. Roussin confirmed Manitobans who have received two shots are allowed to hop back on the dance floor starting September 3.

“This is the benefit of the system,” Roussin said. “We can have the vast majority of adult Manitobans taking part in activities without restrictions, other than the requirement to be vaccinated.”

However, Manitobans will still need to wear a mask when they return to the dance floor next week – so they’ll have to let their feet do the talking.