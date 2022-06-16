Dang says no criminal charges to come from COVID-19 vaccination record hack, asks to rejoin NDP

An Edmonton MLA says he will not face criminal charges after an RCMP investigation into how he used the premier's birth date last year in an attempt to show gaps in the COVID-19 vaccination record website.

On Thursday, Thomas Dang, Independent MLA for Edmonton-South, said after working with the RCMP and crown prosecutors "for months," he will face a monetary fine for violating a section of the Health Information Act.

"We've been working through that process as cooperatively as we can be," Dang told CTV News Edmonton.

Dang says the "administrative fine" has not yet been issued, and he waits to hear how much it will be.

Fraser Logan, RCMP K Division spokesperson, said RCMP could not confirm Dang has been cleared of criminal charges.

"Alberta RCMP conducted their investigation and referred their findings to Alberta Crown Prosecutors Service for their opinion," Logan said in a statement.

CTV News Edmonton contacted the ministry of justice for further information.

As part of the investigation, Mounties conducted a search warrant on his home in December after he learned of "vulnerabilities" with the vaccination records on the province's website a few months earlier.

In March this year, Dang published a white paper showing how he used Jason Kenney's birth date and vaccination status, since they were public knowledge, and gained access to another citizen's vaccine record.

At the time, Dang says he "immediately" notified Alberta Health with the relevant information so that the system flaw could be amended.

He resigned from the NDP caucus while the RCMP Cybercrime Investigative Team conducted their probe.

After receiving the news he would not face criminal charges, Dang says he submitted a letter to Joe Ceci, NDP caucus chair, requesting to rejoin the party's caucus. He expects to hear a response within the "coming days."

NDP Leader Rachel Notley, when asked in Calgary, said she was not aware of the development but would discuss it with the caucus and party after receiving more information. She had previously said Dang would not be allowed to sit in caucus or run for the party in the next election while under police investigation.

The United Conservative Party caucus, in a statement, said, “Given the serious nature of this RCMP investigation and the resulting fine under the Health Information Act, MLA Dang should not be allowed to rejoin the Official Opposition caucus.

“Many questions still remain about Dang's online activities, as well as Notley's knowledge of them.”

'CHILLING EFFECT'

Dang, who has computing science certifications and is pursuing a degree, says he will be pushing the province to have a vulnerability disclosure program to report digital security concerns.

"Situations like this which result in people being dragged through lengthy investigation processes and legal battles are going to have a chilling effect on reporting security vulnerabilities," he said.

"People should be encouraged to report, ethically, these vulnerabilities when they arise," Dang said. "Until a process is in place to protect people who come forward from consequences, legal or otherwise, I don't think that people are going to be comfortable or would I recommend anyone do that."

Aside from that, Dang says he looks forward to continuing to represent his constituents and addressing their concerns in the legislature.

"I am excited to put this matter behind me, and I am grateful to the RCMP and the crown prosecutor for working quickly to achieve this resolution," Dang said in a statement.

"I've learned a lot from this experience and will absolutely do things differently in the future if similar concerns or issues are brought to me."

