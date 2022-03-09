iHeartRadio

Dangerous driving conditions force cancellation of Manitoba schools, buses

A school classroom is seen in this file photo. (CTV)

A handful of schools across Manitoba are closed on Wednesday due to the hazardous driving conditions.

The following is a list of school and bus cancellations for Wednesday, March 9:

  • Prairie Rose School Division: Bus service is cancelled for all schools in the division, but schools are open;
  • Southwest Horizon School Division: All schools are closed. Staff members should work from home; 
  • Fort La Bosse School Division: All schools are closed; 
  • Division scolaire franco-manitobaine: Buses cancelled for École Saint-Joachim, École Pointe des Chênes and École communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine; and
  • Rolling River School Division : Buses are cancelled, but schools are open.
