Dangerous driving, drug charges laid after 5-vehicle crash on Highway 400
A New Tecumseth man faces dangerous driving and drug-related charges after a 5-vehicle crash closed a section of Highway 400 early Saturday morning.
Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 400 heading northbound, near the Highway 9 exit.
In the crash, a 30-year-old Tottenham man was charged with dangerous and impaired driving.
He also faces charges for possession of cocaine and for driving without a licence.
Police say there were no injuries in the crash. The roadway was reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
UPDATE: from collision on #Hwy400 NB / Hwy 9 at 5:30am Saturday. No injuries. #AuroraOPP arrested & charged a 30 yo male from Tottenham with #DangerousDriving #ImpairedDriving, possession of cocaine, unlicensed driver, fail to attend court x 2. ^nm https://t.co/f1l5X6c4XM pic.twitter.com/hn2Pp69Jf2— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 5, 2023
