Dangerous driving incident leads to 16 charges for Regina man: police

A 34-year-old Regina man is facing a slew of weapons related charges following a dangerous driving incident early Thursday morning, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

Around 12:40 a.m., police said officers observed a vehicle driving erratically and at high speeds on Dewdney Avenue near Elphinstone Street.

According to the release, members of the aerial support unit saw the vehicle stop on Rosen Crescent where patrol officers located the suspect inside a residence and took him into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, police said they recovered a firearm and ammunition.

As a result, the accused faces 16 charges, including impaired operation of a conveyance, obstructing a peace officer and four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The suspect made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.