Dangerous driving incident leads to charges for Regina man

A Regina man is facing charges after a dangerous driving incident on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of 2nd Avenue for a report that a truck had driven into a yard and hit a tree, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The truck headed westbound where it hit a second tree. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the truck driver kept going through another front yard then stopped at a construction zone.

The driver then tried to run away from the scene but a police service dog stopped the man by biting him. The suspect had minor injuries but did not want medical treatment.

The 35-year-old driver is charged with flight from a peace officer, impaired operation of a vehicle by alcohol, failure or refusal to comply with demand, and breach of a conditional sentence order.

He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday.